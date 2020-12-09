RSD: Fourth and fifth grade students can return to hybrid learning on Jan. 11

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland School District has announced the return dates for its fourth and fifth grade students, after the two grades were sent back to remote learning due to issues stemming from COVID-19.

At its Tuesday night meeting, the Richland School Board decided to have fourth and fifth graders return to in-person, hybrid learning on Monday, Jan.11, as long as the Benton-Franklin Health District still approves at that time.

Other elementary grades are currently doing hybrid learning, but the two grades were sent back to remote learning last month after a lack of substitute teachers available due to COVID-19.

Each school will be reaching out to fourth and fifth-grade families to ensure they have the information they need to return to hybrid, in-person learning.

It’s still unclear when middle or high school grades will return for hybrid learning.