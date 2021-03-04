YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police put a call out on social media Friday morning, asking people if they’ve seen a 16-year-old runaway.

Gabriel Farrar has seemingly gone missing on his own accord. The Yakima Police Department is requesting your help in locating him.

“Gabriel is 5’9” tall, 130 pounds and has brown hair often worn in a pony tail,” police said in a news release. “If you have any information regarding Gabriel’s whereabouts please call 911.”

This is the third missing runaway teen Yakima PD has called attention to this week.

Officers at the YPD are also searching for two other runaway juveniles from the area. While their disappearances came within a short span of each other, the two incidents are expected to be separate. Be advised that there is no information linking the two together at this time.

The Yakima Police Department is seeking information on a missing 16-year-old male named Ryan Chouinard. According to information from the local authorities, Chouinard ran away from his home on February 24, 2021. He is a fair-skinned teenager listed at approx. 6-foot-1 and roughly 150 lbs.

The Yakima Police Department seeks more information on the whereabouts of teenager Jaimey Vargas. Her family and local law enforcement do not have any leads regarding her location as of Tuesday afternoon. Vargas left her home on February 27, 2021 and there is no indication that she’s contacted home since leaving.

Vargas is only 15 years old and is described as approximately five feet tall. Her estimated weight is approx. 120 lbs.

Local authorities ask that you reach out if you have any information regarding these missing juveniles. If so, you can call the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200.

