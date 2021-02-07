NFL names Seahawks QB Russell Wilson 2020 Man of the Year

Matt Van Slyke
Posted:
Updated:
by Matt Van Slyke, Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award for his work in the community.

Wilson invoked the words of Walter Payton in his acceptance speech.

“We are stronger together than we are alone…” Wilson said. “To the young boy or girl who has a dream … who wants to make a difference … remember: Love always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.”

“Love changes things.”

By winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, Wilson gets a $250,000 donation to Russell and Ciara’s Why Not You Foundation.

The award is one of the most prestigious honors given to an NFL player.

Wilson is the second Seahawk to earn the award. Steve Largent also won the award back in 1988.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers earned his third Associated Press Most Valuable Player award, while Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald took his third top defensive player prize at NFL Honors.
Also taking home awards were two members of the Washington Football Team: quarterback Alex Smith was the Comeback Player of the Year in one of the most inspirational stories of 2020, and edge rusher Chase Young got the top defensive rookie.

Titans 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry won Offensive Player of the Year, and the offensive rookie honor went to Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski was the Coach of the Year, and Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll earned assistant coach honors.

RELATED: Rodgers wins 3rd MVP, Donald gets 3rd top defensive player

RELATED: Game changers: Manning, Woodson, Megatron headed to Hall

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.