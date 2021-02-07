There are simply no words. Singer Ciara and husband Russell Wilson, quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, dressed up as Beyonce and Jay-Z from the "APES**T" music video. And sure, the Mona Lisa isn't behind them, like in the actual video. But it's still spot on.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) greets running back Carlos Hyde (30) after Hyde scored a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
2014 — Russell Wilson throws a 35-yard touchdown pass on fourth down and Seattle’s top-ranked defense forces two late turnovers, lifting the Seahawks into their second Super Bowl with a 23-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson holds up George Halas Trophy after the NFL football NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2014, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 23-17 to advance to Super Bowl XLVIII. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
2015 — Russell Wilson hits Jermaine Kearse for a 35-yard touchdown 3:19 into overtime to lift the Seattle Seahawks to an improbable 28-22 victory over Green Bay in the NFC championship game. Outplayed much of the game and plagued by five turnovers, the Seahawks trail 16-7 with 2:09 remaining.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson celebrates after NFL football NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 18, 2015, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 28-22 to advance to Super Bowl XLIX. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2010, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs fans hold a sign that reads "TomaHAWK Chop," during an NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. The Kansas City Chiefs barred headdresses and war paint amid the nationwide push for racial justice, but its effort to make its popular “war chant” more palatable is getting a fresh round of scrutiny from Native American groups as the team prepares to make its second straight Super Bowl appearance.
2014 — The Seattle Seahawks win their first Super Bowl title, crushing the favored Denver Broncos 43-8. The Seahawks led 36-0 before Denver finally scored on the last play of the third quarter.
In this Feb. 2, 2014, file photo, Denver Broncos' Peyton Manning is hit by Seattle Seahawks' Cliff Avril (56) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) knocks the ball away as Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tries to pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)
2008 — The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 42-20 to reach the NFC championship game. Ryan Grant recovers from two fumbles that put the Packers down 14-0 after only four minutes. Grant then sets a team postseason record by running for 201 yards, and scores three times.
Green Bay Packers running back Ryan Grant runs for yardage during the second half of an NFL divisional football playoff game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2008, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 42-20. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
2011 — The Seattle Seahawks stun the defending Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints 41-36 to open the NFL playoffs. Seattle, the first division winner with a losing record at 7-9, advances behind four touchdown passes by Matt Hasselbeck and a brilliant 67-yard run by Marshawn Lynch.
Seattle Seahawks' Brandon Stokley scores a touchdown in the first half of an NFL NFC wild card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2011, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar (22) tackles Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) makes a catch as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Dontae Johnson defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. With the catch, Metcalf passed former Seahawk Steve Largent's single-season franchise record of 1,287 receiving yards set in 1985. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Seattle Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf (14) catches a touchdown pass as Philadelphia Eagles' Avonte Maddox (29) trails during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) hugs his brother, linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49), right, as they kneel in the end zone before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Seattle Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch (24) scores a touchdown on a 1-yard rush against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
1989 — Seattle’s Steve Largent makes his NFL record 100th touchdown catch in the second quarter of the Seahawks’ 24-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Seattle Seahawks receiver Steve Largent catches his 100th career touchdown pass in the first half of their game with the Cincinnati Bengals at Riverfront Stadium, Dec. 10, 1989. The touchdown broke the 44-year-old record held by Don Hutson. (AP Photo/Rob Burns)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award for his work in the community.
Wilson invoked the words of Walter Payton in his acceptance speech.
“We are stronger together than we are alone…” Wilson said. “To the young boy or girl who has a dream … who wants to make a difference … remember: Love always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.”
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers earned his third Associated Press Most Valuable Player award, while Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald took his third top defensive player prize at NFL Honors.
Also taking home awards were two members of the Washington Football Team: quarterback Alex Smith was the Comeback Player of the Year in one of the most inspirational stories of 2020, and edge rusher Chase Young got the top defensive rookie.
Titans 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry won Offensive Player of the Year, and the offensive rookie honor went to Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski was the Coach of the Year, and Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll earned assistant coach honors.