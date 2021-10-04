Russell Wilson becomes fastest quarterback to 100 wins in NFL history

by Dylan Carter

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs for a touchdown past San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (99) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN FRANCISCO — Bringing his Seattle Seahawks back to .500 with an understated 149-yard outing against the San Francisco 49ers, quarterback sensation Russell Wilson became the fastest QB to 100-career wins.

Wilson achieved his 100th win in the fourth game of his 10th season— a 28-21 victory against the division-rival 49ers. At 32 years old, Russell Wilson surpassed the illustrious Peyton Manning, who reached 100 wins in the 10th game of his 10th season. Behind this iconic pair on the list are Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, and Brett Farve—each of whom took until their 11th season to reach 100 wins.

Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson won his 100th NFL game today and did it faster than any player in league history ever has. pic.twitter.com/Iqc6pU2TIm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2021

The human embodiment of humility, Wilson took this achievement as an opportunity to praise the people who have supported him on his journey. Nevertheless, the gravity of this accomplishment evoked the sacrifices of his parents, who supported him as he pursued his dreams.

“I think back to my Dad—when he used to wake me up in the morning—and before, I didn’t want to wake up that early. He used to try to wake me up at 5:15, 5:30 in the morning and he’d knock on my door and say ‘Son, you want to be great?’ every day,” Wilson recalled. “I started answering the call, you know? I tried to be up earlier than him.”

Wilson’s father passed away at the age of 55, just one day after his son was drafted to the MLB. The influence of his father taught Russell to take a selfless and hard-working approach to his craft. It was a deciding factor in unlocking the future Hall of Famer’s ambition as a leader and winner.

“Man, that’s why I play the game—is to win,” Wilson said. “Peyton Manning—I remember going to his passing academy when I was young.”

Wilson, who made these comments in his postgame press conference Sunday, briefly paused to show that he was barely up to his torso when he attended the star QB’s youth camp. Amongst the people he went on to credit were his past and present teammates and coaches; then late Seahawks owner Paul Allen and his family.

After a moment recalling his parent’s belief in him, Wilson turned his focus back to the task ahead of him. The 10-year veteran has eight Pro Bowl selections, a Super Bowl ring, and a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award in tow, yet his appetite for winning another Super Bowl fuels him to push even farther each season.

While the Seahawks’ early performance warrants some criticism, Wilson is executing his duties nicely to begin the season. Posting 1,044 passing yards, nine touchdowns, zero picks through his first four games, Russ is the first starting quarterback since 1975 to log a 110 QB Rating without throwing an interception through the first month of an NFL season.

Wilson isn’t cooking the same way he did a year ago when he threatened to lead the league in passing yards, but his efficiency is astounding despite being sacked nine times in four games. Wilson has the best passer rating in football thus far and has completed 72.5% of his passes through the early stretch of the Seahawks’ schedule.

His message to the next generation of athletes looking to Wilson for inspiration?

“You have to put the work in, you know? There’s no mistaking the hard work.”

