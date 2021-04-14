Russell Wilson and Ciara set to host vaccination awareness special

FILE - Russell Wilson, left, and Ciara arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 24, 2019. Wilson and his pop star wife Ciara are now parents to a baby boy. The couple announced Friday the birth of their son named Win Harrison Wilson on Instagram. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

SEATTLE, Wash. — A superstar on and off the field, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is constantly looking for new ways to use his platform for good. Next up on his to-do list is to co-host the “Roll Up Your Sleeves” vaccination special with his wife; critically-acclaimed recording artist Ciara.

On Sunday, April 18, Russell Wilson will take center stage for an hour-long event that features a star-studded lineup of popular individuals. The focus of this TV special is to raise awareness about COVID-19 vaccines and how getting vaccinated can positively impact your community.

Headlining the special are President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and former FLOTUS, Michelle Obama. Dozens of figures from the entertainment and sports world will also participate. We’ve listed some other noteworthy celebrities expected to participate in the event by their trade.

Athletes: Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal, Former NBA star Charles Barkley

Actors/Actresses: ‘Hamilton’ star Lin-Manuel Miranda, ‘This is Us‘ star Sterling K. Brown, Eva Longoria, Matthew McConaughey, Joel McHale, Kumail Nanjiani, Ken Jeong, Amanda Seyfried, Wanda Sykes, Ellen Pompeo and Billy Crystal.

Musicians: Grammy-nominated singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill, Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas.

The 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year, Russell Wilson is the perfect figure to host a show like this one. He’s extremely well-known across the United States for his incredible football talent, fearless leadership and social status. In 2020, Wilson and Ciara were extremely active in giving back to communities in need. They raised millions to feed the needy during the pandemic, helped fund treatments for cancer patients through the ‘Strong against Cancer’ initiative, and have used their platforms to address systemic racism.

Wilson is a palatable public figure whose confidence and talent make him familiar to many Americans. After years of building trust with the U.S. public, Russell Wilson will further the national dialogue about the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations and herd immunity as a whole. The “Roll Up Your Sleeves” vaccination special airs on Sunday, April 18 on NBC.

