Russell Wilson, Ciara pledge a million meals to Food Lifeline amid coronavirus outbreak

SEATTLE, Wash.- Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara are pledging to donate food to those in need in western Washington during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The couple shared a video on their social media accounts on Tuesday saying they were donating a million meals to Food Lifeline. That amounts to a donation of about $200,000, according to a Food Lifeline spokesperson.

Wilson and Ciara encouraged other people to donate to their local food bank during the outbreak if they are able.

“Everything makes a difference, everything that we do together makes a difference,” Ciara said in the video.

The world needs us ALL. Unprecedented times. @Ciara & I are supporting our community in Seattle by donating 1 million meals with Seattle @FoodLifeLine https://t.co/TMUkkwjDV6 Rally & support your local food bank @FeedingAmerica

Let’s all keep the Faith during this difficult time pic.twitter.com/i2oJnQoOgb — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 18, 2020

Many people in western Washington have lost their jobs in recent days due to a statewide shutdown of restaurants, bars and recreational facilities. The closures are an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed at least 54 people in Washington. Cases in the state topped 1,000 on Tuesday.

