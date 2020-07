Russell Wilson, Ciara welcome their son ‘Win’ into the world

David Mann by David Mann

Courtesy: Russell Wilson via Twitter

SEATTLE — Russell Wilson and Ciara just welcomed a baby boy into the world.

The Seahawks quarterbacks’s singer wife gave birth to their son, Win Harrison Wilson, on Thursday, July 23.

Tweets from Wilson and Ciara say the boy weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce at birth.

He is the couple’s second child together.

Happy Birthday WIN!!!

Mommy & Daddy Love You!

Win Harrison Wilson

7.23.2020

8lbs 1 oz.

❤️ 👶🏽 pic.twitter.com/72lxcTMKVN — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 24, 2020

