Russell Wilson ranks 2nd in early Pro Bowl voting returns

The six-time Pro Bowler is having a historic season and should slide into the competition easily.

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson is second in total votes received during the early portion of NFL Pro Bowl voting. Fans have cast 203,444 ballots in his favor thus far, putting him 3,081 votes behind reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes for the No. 1 spot.

Wilson is having a career-year in his ninth season under center for the Seahawks. The 32-year-old has 3,216 passing yards and 31 passing touchdowns to his name through 11 games, putting him on-pace for career-highs in various categories. Only Mahomes can compete with Russell Wilson, who ranks third in the NFL in passing yards and second in passing touchdowns.

With an 8-3 record, Seattle sits atop the heated NFC West with a perfect 5-0 record at home. Throughout the year, it’s become clear that head coach Pete Carroll is loosening up and allowing Wilson to be the best version of himself with a high-octane passing offense.

RELATED: Walla Walla counselor invited to raise 12th man flag at Seattle Seahawks game

The Pro Bowl is the NFL’s version of an All-Star game. Fans, coaches and players vote to decide the starters each year. The accolade holds weight in the Hall of Fame conversation and serves as a status symbol for the NFL’s elite. Wilson is on track to make his seventh Pro Bowl appearance in what’s shaping up to be a Hall of Fame career.

This is a different version of Russell Wilson than what Seahawks fans are used to. In years past, Seattle’s deployed a more conservative offense that saw Wilson game-manage. This year, Wilson increased his passing volume, resulting in a career-best 292.4 yards per game average thus far. At this point, the centerpiece of this Super Bowl contender is on-pace for a career-best 404 completions. His current career-high is 353 pass completions, which he achieved in 2016.

Not only is this season worthy of a Pro Bowl selection, but Wilson could very easily finish with his first-ever MVP trophy when it’s all said and done.

You can cast your Pro Bowl ballot by following this link or by tweeting #ProBowlVote with your favorite player’s name.

RELATED: Russell Wilson aspires to own the Seattle Seahawks one day