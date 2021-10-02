RV fire blocks S.R. 12 between Waitsburg and Dayton

by Dylan Carter

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — State troopers are on the scene of a smokey fire that is blocking traffic on S.R. 12 between Dayton and Waitsburg on Friday afternoon. Local authorities closed nearby roadways due to the danger presented by the ignited vehicle.

Sources driving through the area told KAPP KVEW that a detour was set up for people trying to pass through the area. Anyone headed toward Pullman on U.S. 12 may experience traffic delays as fire crews and traffic officials try to rectify the situation.

The fire, which ignited just east of Waitsburg, forced Washington State Patrol Troopers to block off roughly half a mile of the roadway around 4:25 p.m.

WSP Trooper Chris Thorson took to Twitter, alerting commuters in Walla Walla County to be careful while commuting through the area. He specified that the highway was blocked near Lower Hog Eye Road.

Traffic delays are expected to be cleared shortly, though specific details are not available at this time. Authorities are aware of the situation and will continue to work on it into the early evening.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

