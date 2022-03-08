Ryan Lukson announces bid for Benton County Prosecuting Attorney

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — One local candidate announced his bid to run for Benton County Prosecuting Attorney following the retirement of Andy Miller.

In front of the Benton County Justice Center, Ryan Lukson gathered with members of the community to announce his new campaign.

Lukson is currently the Deputy Prosecutor for Benton County, and has been for the last 10 years. He also served as Mayor for the City of Richland during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his speech, he highlighted the career of Miller, stating that he plans to follow in his footsteps. “If elected, I would like to work towards continuing the legacy that we have currently in our office,” Lukson said. “And that is putting victims first. We have a tremendous victim witness program, and it really is the central core of our office.”

Lukson plans to continue advocating for the Public Safety sales tax, which will hit the ballot again in 2024. The tax benefits alternative court systems, like veterans therapeutic courts, drug court, and mental health court.

Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller will retire at the end of the year. Lukson is not the only candidate that has announced their intention to run for Benton County Prosecuting Attorney: Richland-based attorney Eric Eisinger formally announce his candidacy at the end of February.

