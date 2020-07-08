Saddle Mountain Fire scorches nearly 10,000 acres in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – Crews battling the Saddle Mountain Fire in Grant County are hoping to release some firefighters starting Wednesday as they are making major headway on the 9,800 acre fire.

They say their goal Wednesday is to secure the perimeter by making sure there are no hot spots within 100 feet of the fires edge. As of early Wednesday morning, the fire was 60% contained, up from 50% on Tuesday.

The wildfire is situated upon the Saddle Mountain National Wildlife Refuge. No evacuations are in place and no structures have been damaged. The fire started around 12:30 p.m. on Monday and air resources were quickly brought in to help.

According to the Southeast Washington Interagency Management Team, overnight firefighters focused on holding containment lines in place and getting hot spots knocked down. The goal is to gain more containment each day going forward.

On Tuesday, more help arrived as firefighters continued to improve containment lines as winds carried on throughout the day. Gusty winds have been an ongoing challenge as they are hard for crews to work in and can blow embers across containment lines.

Because of protected wildlife in the area crews have had to use less heavy equipment than would normally be used. To read more about the area click here.

