Safeway, Albertsons add ‘sneeze guards’ and expand senior hours

Safeway and Albertsons stores will be installing Plexiglas “sneeze guards” in their checkout lanes as a protective barrier between customers and checkers as an added precaution during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Albertsons Companies announced Friday.

The sneeze guards will be installed in at more than 2,200 stores over the next two weeks, with many locations being complete in the next several days.

“We are doing everything we can to provide a safe, secure, and comfortable shopping space for our valued customers,” said Vivek Sankaran, President & CEO of Albertsons Companies. “This is an extra step to protect our associates who are in constant contact with the public and provide our customers with extra reassurance as well.”

KOMO News reports that Safeway and Albertsons will also be expanding hours for vulnerable groups to 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Pharmacies will be open 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Store hours have been reduced to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to allow extra time for cleaning and restocking shelves.

