Safeway and Albertsons offering free flu shots to the uninsured

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Need a free flu shot? Safeway and Albertsons are here to help.

The Washington Department of Health is teaming up with the two companies to provide free flu shots to uninsured adults over the age of 18. This effort is to help prevent the spread of the flu during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twenty-three Albertsons and Safeway pharmacies across the state will offer the free flu vaccines through June 2021 to uninsured adults. These locations will not charge an administration free, and no proof of residency or immigration status will be required.

Locations in Kennewick, Toppenish, and Yakima are participating in this effort to vaccinate against influenza.

If you aren’t an uninsured adult, you most likely still need to get vaccinated to avoid health risks for yourself and others. According to health officials, everyone 6 months and older needs a new flu vaccine every year.

For help finding a health care provider or vaccine location visit www.KnockOutFlu.org

