Salmon fishing opens Saturday on lower Columbia River near Pasco

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

PASCO, Wash. — Heads up fishermen, it’s time to get out on the water.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife just announced that chinook and salmon fishing will open up tomorrow, Sept. 15.

Washington and Oregon officials to have set the boundaries for the fall season from Buoy 10 at the mouth of the river to the Highway 395 Bridge near Pasco.

According to estimates earlier this week, both chinook and coho are running above preseason forecasts.

Due to this, the season is opening ahead of the Sept. 23 planned date.

Fishermen are only allowed to keep chinook and coho and the daily adult bag limit is two salmon, only one of which can be a chinook.

Steelhead regulations were not changed, and fishing for steelhead remains closed at this time.

All other permanent regulations remain in effect, and anglers should be sure to check the 2020-21 Washington Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.