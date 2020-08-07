Salmonella outbreak: Onions making people sick in Washington

At least 25 sick in Washington from outbreak of Salmonella Newport

Matt Van Slyke

More than two dozen people in Washington have gotten sick from a salmonella outbreak affecting hundreds nationwide.

The Washington Department of Health says there are 25 cases so far in these counties:

Benton – 1

Yakima – 1

Walla Walla – 1

Spokane – 1

Asotin – 1

Garfield – 1

Kitsap – 1

Lewis – 1

Mason – 1

San Juan – 1

Thurston – 1

Snohomish – 2

Clark – 2

King – 10

These are not Washington-grown onions or Walla Walla sweet onions. The outbreak is linked to Thomson International Inc. out of Bakersfield, CA but the onions were sold here in mesh sacks under the following brand names:

Thomson Premium

TLC Thomson International

Tender Loving Care

El Competitor

Hartley’s Best

Onions 52

Majestic

Imperial Fresh

Kroger

Utah Onions

Food Lion

Thomson International has issued a voluntary recall of the red, yellow, white and sweet yellow onions shipped from May 1, 2020 to present. If you have the recalled onions, throw them away, then wash and disinfect any surfaces that may have come in contact with the onions.

Washington is one of 43 states included in the outbreak. A total of 640 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Newport, the Washington Department of Health reports. Investigators are trying to figure out how the onions were contaminated.

Salmonellosis, the illness caused by infection with Salmonella, can cause diarrhea, fever, chills, abdominal discomfort and vomiting. Serious bloodstream infections may also occur. Call your doctor if you have these symptoms.

