Sanders, Biden neck-and-neck in Washington state

Early Results of the WA Democratic Presidential Primary

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

The first round of results is in for the Washington Democratic Presidential Primary.

Ballot boxes closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. As of 9:30 p.m., Sen. Bernie Sanders has a very slim statewide lead over Sen. Joe Biden:

Bernie Sanders: 32.71% (335,498 votes)

Joe Biden: 32.51% (333,414 votes)

Our local counties are split between the two.

Elizabeth Warren received 12.29% of the statewide vote so far. She dropped out of the race following disappointing finishes in primary contests on March 3, “Super Tuesday.”

You can see updated Democratic results from Washington here.

On the Republican side, President Trump has 98.48% of the vote so far (523,409 votes). Although there was a write-in option, the president is running virtually unopposed for the Republican Party nomination.

