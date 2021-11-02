Santa Claus will return to Columbia Center Mall after Thanksgiving

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout I’m telling you why: Santa Claus is coming to Columbia Center Mall the day after Thanksgiving!

That’s right—Ol’ Saint Nicholas returns for his annual visit to Kennewick’s premiere shopping destination on Friday, November 26, 2021. He’ll station himself at Columbia Center Mall as part of the ‘Simon Santa Photo Experience‘ until he embarks on his trip around the globe on Christmas Eve.

There will be several events held with Santa front and center throughout the Holiday season. The first of the lineup that is confirmed is called Caring Santa, which will take place on Sunday, December 12 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Santa’s station inside the mall.

Officials from the mall suggest that anyone who wishes to meet with Santa makes a reservation ahead of time. The best way to do that is to visit the following link and register online: (Click here).

Families have control of how they wish to operate, meaning they can choose to sit with Santa or maintain social distance. Additionally, Santa’s helpers will wear masks throughout the duration of every session.

Set hours for the holiday season will vary by day, but Santa will be at Columbia Center Mall daily until his big day.

