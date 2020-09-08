Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima closed due to multiple fires on Monday

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Multiple fires got out of control at Sarg Hubbard Park on Monday afternoon, heavily damaging a playground and closing the park.

According to the Yakima Greenway’s website, the park is closed Tuesday as well as the pathway between Terrace Heights bridge to Buchanan Lake.

Update: Sarg Hubbard Park is closed. The pathway between Terrace Heights bridge to Buchanan Lake is also closed through… Posted by Yakima Greenway on Monday, September 7, 2020

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but wind appears to have played a major factor.

The Yakima Firefighters Association said more than half the on-duty fire units in the City of Yakima responded to the Sarg Hubbard Park fires.

KAPP-KVEW reached out to the Yakima Fire Department and the Yakima Greenway to learn more.