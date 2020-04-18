Saturday: BFHD reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District announced on Saturday that there are 34 new cases of COVID-19.

There are 636 total cases in the Tri-Cities region — 397 in Benton County, and 239 in Franklin County. Thirty-seven people have died.

There are at least 109 healthcare facility employees who have tested positive.

There are twenty-eight confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

Seventy-three cases in the area are linked to Tyson Fresh Meats packaging plant in Wallula.

Twenty-seven deaths have been associated with senior living or long term care facilities, and all thirty-seven deaths have had an underlying health condition.

