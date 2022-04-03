Saturday morning fire in Finley causes ‘total loss’ to structure, says Benton County Fire District

FINLEY, Wash. — No one was injured in a reported structure fire in Finley early Saturday morning, officials with the Benton County Fire District #1 said.

Firefighters responded to a scene at 18806 S. 2198 PRSE just past 5 a.m. where they found a “fully engulfed single wide trailer on fire,” a news release said.

Besides the structure, a nearby shed also caught on fire. Officials said both are a “total loss.”

According to the Benton County FD, everyone was able to evacuate safely. Thankfully, the structure was insured “and the occupants were referred to Red Cross for assistance,” the release said.

BCFD #1 also received assistance from BCFD #4 and the Kennewick Fire Department.

