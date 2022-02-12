Saturday morning rollover crash kills one, injures another

by Margo Cady

BENTON CO., Wash. — Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a rollover crash early Saturday morning that killed one and injured another.

According to BCSO, driver Jacob Reed of Iowa, was recklessly driving a 2004 Ford F250 on Toothaker Road near Hover Park. Reed was reported to be spinning the tires of the truck and racing back and forth on the roadway.

Nearby in Hover Park, a woman was hanging out with her friends. Though they pleaded for her to not get in the truck with Reed, the woman got in the truck.

Reed then left the park at a high rate of speed towards South Meals Road when the truck rolled into a nearby ditch.

The woman was killed in the collision, according to BCSO.

Reed was life-flighted from Trios Hospital to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries. His current condition is unknown.

BCSO has not released the name of the woman in the collision. According to officers, it appeared that both Reed and the woman were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

