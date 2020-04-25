Saturday: There are 821 coronavirus cases in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District announced that there are 17 new COVID-19 cases in Benton and Franklin Counties bringing the total in the Tri-Cities to 821 cases.

There are 487 COVID-19 cases in Benton County, and 334 cases in Franklin County. The death toll remains at 42, including 38 in Benton County.

Thirty-two people are hospitalized for the virus in the Tri-Cities area.

There are 108 cases in Benton and Franklin counties that are linked to the Tyson beef plant in Wallula. The plant temporarily shut down Friday for every employee to get tested. They tested 1,113 employees on Friday, and plan to test at least 300 more on Monday.

