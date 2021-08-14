Sausage Fest is not cancelled! But it will look different

The annual Sausage Fest will be returning in September as a drive-thru only event

by Margo Cady

RICHLAND, Wash. — Christ the King Catholic Schools announced Saturday that the Sausage Fest annual event is still on this year; it will just look different. The event will be offered to the public as a drive-thru only event.

A big reason for the change is the rapidly rising cases of COVID-19 in the area. “Our parish and school community recognize the ongoing, widespread impact of the global pandemic, and since community safety remains our No. 1 priority, we believe this is the most appropriate way to move ahead,” Christ the King explains in a press release on Saturday.

The event will feature crowd favorites foods and commemorative t-shirts. Attendees can pick up tasty sausages, fresh-picked corn, and bierrocks. Some items will even be available frozen to purchase and take home for later.

The drive-thru will not feature other favorite attractions typically seen at the Sausage Fest, including games, the beer garden, main stage entertainment, school dance, bingo, Granny’s Attic, and arts and crafts. Christ the King Catholic Schools hopes to bring these features back to Sausage Fest in 2022.

Attendees of this year’s event are asked to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, to keep volunteers and other attendees safe.

Christ the King Catholic Schools’ Sausage Fest Drive-Thru will be held at 1111 Stevens Drive in Richland. Event times are:

Friday, September 17th: 4pm – 8pm

Saturday, September 18th: 11am-8pm

