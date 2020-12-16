Save multiple lives by giving blood during the holiday season

KENNEWICK, Wash. – If you’re looking for an easy way to give back, look no further than HAPO Community Credit Union.

They’re hosting a month-long campaign called ‘Holiday Heroes.’

On Tuesday they hosted their first of two blood drives at the business complex. If you’re unable to to give blood, you can also donate money.

“You can go to HAPO.org we have a great micro site that we have set up with the American Red Cross, you can make donations there on site, it actually just launched today, and it will run through the end of December during our Holiday Heroes campaign,” Meaghan Brooks with HAPO said.

Blood donations are also tested for COVID-19 antibodies and survivors may have an opportunity to donate convalescent plasma.

The next blood drive is on December 29th from 3:30 to 7:30 PM. It’ll be at the Pasco Police Training Complex and you can reserve a spot online.

