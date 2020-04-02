Scammers targeting people during COVID-19 pandemic

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

TRI-CITIES, Wash. – This stressful time for people is leaving scammers with an opportunity to take your money or personal information.

The Better Business Bureau has a few warnings for the community about how thieves are targeting you. They said they’re looking for your personal and banking information. Many of the scams are not only done through a phone call, but text messages and apps.

“Text message seems to be the most popular way people are being contacted, and then when they’re contacted, they’re being driven to websites where their personal information is being given up,” said Tyler Russell, Marketplace Manager of Eastern Washington for the BBB. “And the number one way we’re seeing people being scammed out of money is through their credit cards.”

While it’s also tax season, people should be getting stimulus checks in the mail from the government – another item a scammer can use.

“Make sure that you know that the IRS will not call you,” Russell said. “They will not ask you to have action that way.”

Scammers are also taking advantage of the items you can’t find on store shelves right now. One person in Spokane received a message from someone through the WhatsApp. It read:

“Hi, I hope you are doing well. I have more than one million 3-ply disposable surgical masks. I sell my masks all over the world for a price of $35 per pieces, excluding shipping. If you want to contact me, please do it through WhatsApp.”

No money was given during that scam. But on March 30, someone in Kennewick reported to the BBB that they ordered toilet paper from a business called “Bfe Corporate.” The person paid $21 for a 20-roll case of Scott toilet paper. When they got it in the mail, it was only a four-pack.

Some scammers are also creating bogus organizations.

“We also saw something from an organization that is likely fake called the “Family Prepping Association” where they were reaching out to different consumers via text message and emails to be able to go and say, ‘hey, we got all these different products. We got masks. We got all these other things’ when that actually wasn’t the case whatsoever,” Russell explained.

The BBB is expecting to see a rise in employment scams – claiming jobs are available and they ask for your personal information.

The best thing to do is do your research, not give out your personal information and reach out to legitimate sources for information.

To report a scam, go to BBB’s website. For price gouging, you’re encouraged to report it to the Federal Trade Commission.

