‘Scare-ousel of Dreams’ has spook-tacular turn out for Halloween event

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Gesa Carousel of Dreams transformed in the ‘Scare-ousel’ of dreams for Halloween on Sunday. Hundreds of people came out for trick-or-treating and carousel rides.

After a drive-thru event last year, the event staff with the Carousel of Dreams was excited to welcome the community back to the ‘Scare-ousel.’ The attraction brought 500 people per hour on Sunday.

“We’re really grateful to have everyone back at the carousel,” said event staff member Riley Santo. “We love being a part of the community, and it’s just a really fun event opportunity, it’s very wholesome family fun.”

Children who attended wearing a costume were given a free bag of candy, as well as a ride on the carousel. Booths were also set up from sponsors like Gesa and Benton PUD for children to trick-or-treat at.

“Everyone is loving all the costumes,” Santo said. “Our operation is mostly volunteer based, and all of our operators and assistants out on the carousel are loving seeing all the costumes.”

If you missed Sunday’s event, the Gesa Carousel of Dreams is open every weekend for normal rides and events. You can find out more information by clicking here.

