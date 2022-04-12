Scattered rain to snow sticking with our areas, as temps slowly rise towards the weekend – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Monday evening!

The latest measurable snow since 1935 occurred this morning for our areas, with a blanket of snow throughout many of our areas.

We don’t expect any sustained snow/rain fall like we saw Sunday into Monday morning, but we have scattered showers through the next couple of days. Best chance for a quick snow showers is in the Ellensburg and Yakima areas.

Overnight we are hovering around the freezing mark, so light rain is expected for the Mid-Columbia. Rain/snow to snow for Kittitas and Yakima counties. 1 to 2 inches in the foothills of the Blue Mountain region as they have a Winter WX Advisory through 11am tomorrow.

Our high temperatures were in the mid to lower 40’s today. We are going to slowly warm up as we head towards the weekend. Below average temperatures are expected for the next week at least.

Winds will settle down overnight, with light winds for the rest of the week.

The scattered showers should continue off and on through Thursday morning, with no more measurable snow expected. Light snow is still possible.

Have a great night!

-Jason

