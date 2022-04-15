Scattered showers of rain to snow for your Friday, with another big push of precipitation coming Saturday morning – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Thursday evening!

Another wild day throughout our areas, with morning snow moving into mostly sunny skies.

Overnight and into Friday, some minor scattered showers will pop up throughout our areas with light rain to snow. Temperatures will increase tomorrow to the mid 40’s to mid 50’s. Winds will remain between light and 15mph.

As we move into Saturday morning, a major front will be coming in from the South bringing in snow then rain. The Blue Mountain region will be hit hard, with tough travel through I-84 in the mountains. The storm should be first snow, and hopefully warming temps will bring more rain that snow. But prepare for more snow just in case.

Much nicer and warmer on your Easter Sunday.

Have a great evening!

-Jason

