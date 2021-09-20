Schneider Springs Fire containment improves with precipitation

by Dylan Carter

Rolling material that is on fire is coming off of this steep slope on this section of the fireline on Aug. 27, 2021. A Logan Hotshot watches to ensure nothing crosses the line (via Inciweb).

YAKIMA, Wash. — Now 31% contained after 47 days of firefighting efforts, the Schneider Springs Fire has partially dulled thanks to cooler temperatures and recent precipitation in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. This afforded fire crews an opportunity to improve containment lines and mop-up areas singed by the 104,853-acre wildfire.

According to representatives of the U.S. Forest Service stationed in the national forest, fire containment lines northwest of Cliffell were improved over the weekend into Monday morning. Meanwhile, fire crews scouted potential containment lines along the Ridgeman Mine trail all the way to Bumping River.

Highway 410 is still being patroled from the junction of highway 12 to the west side of the fire’s reach. On Monday, crews will take advantage of cooler weather by gathering some of the equipment that was used to aid firefighting efforts. Concurrently, a repair group is working to improve roads 1500 and 1600, as well as Indian Creek Road.

In total, 501 resources have been deployed to the Schneider Springs Fire. That includes 29 fire engines, eight hand crews, dozers, aerial resources, and other forms of heavy equipment.

LEVEL 2 (GET SET) Evacuations remain in effect on the Bumping River Road corridor from north to south, as well as the Highway 410 corridor from Salmon Cove to Pineecliff. Under Level 2 Evacuations, any people in the area must be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

LEVEL 1 (GET READY) Evacuations are in effect at the Highway 410 corridor from Pinecliff to the U.S. Route 12 junction, and from U.S. 12 at highway 410 to Tieton Reservoir Road. Under Level 1 evacuations, you must prepare for the possibility that fire will seriously threaten the region.

You can learn more about closures from the Schneider Springs Fire by clicking here.

