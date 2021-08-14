Schneider Springs Fire doubled in size overnight; reinforcements join suppression efforts

by Dylan Carter

View of the column of smoke from Schneider Springs Fire on August 11, 2021 (Credit: Anonymous Goose Prairie resident)

A woman watches the smoke column from the Schneider Springs fire on August 11, 2021 (Image Credit: Dee & Harlan Peterson via Inciweb).

Credit: David Snyder

Level 2 Evacuation Zone for the Schneider Springs Fire in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest on August 6, 2021 (Image credit: Yakima Valley Emergency Management, Facebook)

August 4, 2021

August 13, 2021 (Image credit: Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Facebook)



August 13, 2021 (Image credit: Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Facebook)























NILE, Wash. — The Schneider Springs Fire, a byproduct of passing thunderstorms over the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest on August 3, grew 6,515 acres since yesterday’s update as dry conditions and high temperatures contribute to the incineration of natural land.

In just 24 hours, the fire more than doubled in size from 7,150 acres to 13,665 acres. It mostly burned to the southwestern region of the fire’s origin roughly 10 miles from Nile. Teams are working through the weekend to establish a perimeter and contain the blaze as forecasted winds threaten to shift the fire’s direction toward the Highway 410 corridor.

With that in mind, expect firefighters to conduct assessments of structures near Highway 410 to protect properties in the area. Level 2 evacuations are set for Highway 410 from the Wood Shed/Eagle Rock to Bumping River Rd. Level 3 evacuations are set on Bumping River Rd and for the entire Bumping River Corridor, where fire danger is extremely high.

PREVIOUS: Schneider Springs Fire triggers Level 3 Evacuations for Bumping River

According to the Yakima County’s Sheriff’s Office, the Schneider Springs Fire drew 103 more personnel on Friday. These reinforcements increased the total responding personnel to 300 overall. That breaks down to 14 engines, 7 hand crews, six excavators, five water tenders, and four dozers put toward fire suppression efforts.

Campfires of all kinda are strictly prohibited at Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest right now. Drones are also prohibited as they may interfere with firefighting efforts.

Smoke from the Schneider Springs Fire is a significant factor in poor air quality across Southern Washington. Due to the heavy blankets of smoke across the forest, most aircraft are unable to assist with fire suppression efforts.

