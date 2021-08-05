Schneider Springs Fire emerges in Yakima County, already scorched 80 acres

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — A string of wildfires caused by passing lighting storms have emerged in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Authorities are tracking the Schneider Springs Fire, which has already scorched 80 acres of land 10 miles west of Nile, WA.

According to a Facebook post by the U.S. Forest Service, firefighters are responding to the Schneider Springs Fire, where flames are actively consuming timber, brush, and snags. The fire is in hard-to-reach terrain, which is a significant hurdle for responding parties.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is moving north toward Clover Springs and may threaten Bumping Lake. Forest Ranger and Office of Emergency Management officials will be on the scene warning people of early-level evacuation orders.

Level 2 evacuations are set along Bumping Lake River Rd and around the perimeter of Bumping Lake. Level 1 evacuation orders are in place from Nile (near The Woodshed) up Highway 410 to Chinook Pass.

Forest officials are asking that visitors avoid the Bumping Lake area. Rimrock Lake remains open to use.

Additionally, the Forest Service and Emergency Management crews have responded to eight other fires estimated to be smaller than 1/10 of an acre.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further details are announced.

