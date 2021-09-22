Schneider Springs Fire: Evacuation zones shift along Highway 410

by Dylan Carter

Evacuation zones shift at 6 p.m. on 9/21/21 (Map courtesy of Yakima Valley emergency Management, Facebook).

NILE, Wash. — After warmer weather conditions slightly advanced the growth of the Schneider Springs Fire, Yakima Valley Emergency Management is ushering in new evacuation parameters for the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Per YVEM, Level 2 (GET SET) Evacuations are set from the intersection of Little Naches Road at Highway 410 to Wash Creek. Please be advised that this applies to both sides of the highway.

Additionally, Level 2 Evacuations remain in effect from the intersection of Highway 410 and Bumping River Road to Sunrise Creek. Evacuation orders are being implemented west of Highway 410/Swamp Creek Rd and south to the intersection of Highway 410 to Old River Road.

All of Old River Road, Lost Creek Road, Wapiti Run Lane, Linker Lane, and Fontaine Lane are set at Level 2 Evacuations. Please be advised that this does not include Jefferson Road.

Level 2 Evacuations indicate that anyone in the area should be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

While Level 2 Evacuations are in effect for much of the region, there were also a number of evacuation orders lifted. There is no longer an evacuation status south from Bumping River Rd at Sunrise Creek, which included Bumping Lake and Goose Prairie.

There is no further evacuation status from Little Naches south on either side of Highway 410 to Swamp Creek Road. Evacuations have been lifted for all areas south of the Highway 410 intersection at Old River Road/Jefferson Road (On either side of the highway) to the intersection of Highway 410 and U.S. 12.

Please refer to the map above for updated evacuation zones. These shifts take effect as of 6 p.m. PST on Tuesday, September 20.

The Schneider Springs Fire spans 105,447 acres of natural land and is just 31% contained after it was sparked by lightning more than a month and a half ago.

