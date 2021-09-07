Schneider Springs Fire generates heavy smoke over Yakima highways

Firefighters holding the line during firing operations on Sept. 6, 2021 (via Inciweb).

WSP Troopers warn commuters about smokey conditions on S.R. 12 and S.R. 410 in Yakima County on September 7, 2021 (via Trooper C. Thorson, Twitter).

A hazardous tree burns on August 23, 2021 (via Inciweb).

Drones sit on their landing zone after returning from a flight on Sept. 5, 2021 (via Inciweb).

UAS can fly at night and scout portions of the fire that may be inaccessible to ground personnel. Here’s is a photo of real time video that is sent to the pilot and a live television feed for fireline supervisors to view on Sept. 2, 2021 (via Inciweb).



Firefighters watch as a Type 1 Helicopter drops water on the active fire to keep it in check. These two Salmon HeliRappellers are burning fuels near the communications tower to remove the fuels and prevent the main fire from reaching this area on September 1, 2021 (via Inciweb).

Members of Jackson Hotshots wait to continue lighting until the fire cools down. Here, the fire is burning in a “jackpot” of large logs on the ground (via Inciweb).

A sawyer watches as the ignition team prepares to bring fire to the bottom of this dozer line that was created to keep switchbacks out of the burned area and make a straight line, which is easier for firefighters to hold (via Inciweb).



The ignitions team is one step away from tying into Bethel Ridge Road after burning day and night for several shifts. Once the line is secured, this will help secure the southeast corner of the fire and protect homes and private property (via Inciweb).

Crews standby as a helicopter drops water on the other side of a prepped dozer line, saturating the fuels that crews want to leave unburned in the firing operation (via Inciweb).

Rolling material that is on fire is coming off of this steep slope on this section of the fireline on Aug. 27, 2021. A Logan Hotshot watches to ensure nothing crosses the line (via Inciweb).

A Logan Hotshot Crew member ignites surface fuels using a drip torch on Aug. 27, 2021. Night burning decreases fire intensity and reduces tree mortality (via Inciweb).

Crew members of the Logan Hotshots watch the hillside for any embers or rollout material that could start spot fires on the other side of the containment line during firing operations on Aug. 27 (via Inciweb).



A helicopter with a bucket flies over an active fire area as a firefighter watches on. This helicopter and others were dropping water on the south side of Forest Road 199 to raise humidity in the area and reduce spotting potential on Aug. 29, 2021 (via Inciweb).

A smoky view of the Entiat Hotshot trucks near the 199 Road firefighting efforts on Aug. 29, 2021 (via Inciweb).

Helicopter with Bucket flying above The Wood Shed Restaurant on Aug. 26, 2021 (via Inciweb).

Crew working on night strategic firing operations in the Little Rattlesnake/Bethel Ridge Area on Aug. 26, 2021 (Image Credit: Shannon Clark).

Aerial view of smoke that can be seen in the Little Rattlesnake Drainage on Aug. 26, 2021 (Image via Inciweb).



Aerial view of the fire in the William O. Douglas Wilderness Area on Aug. 26, 2021 (Image via Inciweb).

Smoke is just one of the many hazards wildland firefighters face. Working in these conditions is both mentally and physically challenging as visibility and air quality are very low (H/T Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Facebook + Inciweb).

Ground crews, fire managers and aviation are working closely together on this multi-day firing operation on Bethel Ridge in order to keep the fire from spreading toward homes and property (H/T Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Facebook + Inciweb).



Helicopters are a crucial element in supporting ground crews with firing operations by providing water drops and visual support (H/T Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Facebook + Inciweb).

Crews continue to work on nighttime firing operations in Bethel Ridge Area (H/T Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Facebook + Inciweb).

A helicopter drops buckets of water onto hotspots from the Schneider Springs Fire on August 23, 2021 (Image credit: Schneider Springs Fire, Facebook).

Firefighters working to cool down a smoking stump hole on August 23, 2021 (via Inciweb).



Firefighter working near the Bumping River on Schneider Springs Fire on August 23, 2021 (via Inciweb).

Nighttime fire activity in Dry Ridge near Nile area on Schneider Springs Fire on August 18, 2021 (Image Credit: Carla Jaeger).

Nighttime fire activity in Dry Ridge near Nile area on Schneider Springs Fire on August 18, 2021 (Image Credit: Carla Jaeger).

Nighttime fire activity in Dry Ridge near Nile area on Schneider Springs Fire on August 18, 2021 (Image Credit: Carla Jaeger).



Night image of activity on the Schneider Springs Fire, August 17th, 2021 (Image Credit: EA Silver IMT/Keith Murphy).

Smoke fills the sky as fire activity increased on the Schneider Springs on Monday, August 16, 2021 (Image Credit: Carla Jaeger).

Members of the Grizzly Firefighting crew from Montana work on building fire breaks and clearing debris (Image credit: EA Silver IMT/Tom Engberg).

Members of the Grizzly Firefighting crew from Montana work on building fire breaks on the Schneider Springs Fire (Image credit: EA Silver IMT/Tom Engberg).

Smoke billows from Schneider Springs Fire on August 16, 2021 as seen from Goose Prairie (Image Credit: Dee & Harlan Peterson).



Increased fire activity is observed from Goose Prairie on August 16 (Image credit: EA Silver IMT/Tom Engberg).

Extreme fire behavior is seen on the north/northwest face of Old Scab Mountain on August 17, 2021. Credit: Tom Engberg/EA Silver IMT

View of the column of smoke from Schneider Springs Fire on August 11, 2021 (Credit: Anonymous Goose Prairie resident)

A woman watches the smoke column from the Schneider Springs fire on August 11, 2021 (Image Credit: Dee & Harlan Peterson via Inciweb).

Schneider Springs Fire on August 9, 2021 (Image credit: Nile-Cliffdell Fire & Rescue Dist #14, Facebook)

Schneider Springs Fire on August 9, 2021 (Image credit: Nile-Cliffdell Fire & Rescue Dist #14, Facebook)

Schneider Springs Fire on August 9, 2021 (Image credit: Nile-Cliffdell Fire & Rescue Dist #14, Facebook)

Schneider Springs Fire on August 9, 2021 (Image credit: Nile-Cliffdell Fire & Rescue Dist #14, Facebook)



































































































NILE, Wash. — Wildfires thrive under hot and dry weather conditions, which is why crews are working tirelessly to improve containment on the Schneider Springs Fire burning natural land in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. While people and structures are not being actively threatened, a blanket of smoke is damaging air quality and visibility in nearby communities.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Schneider Springs Fire has grown to 94,206 acres in size. It’s now 14% contained with a total of 758 firefighting resources assigned to assist with containment efforts. That includes 16 hand crews, 37 fire engines, nine aerial resources, seven dozers, and 26 assorted items of heavy machinery on the scene.

WSP Trooper Chris Thorson took to social media on Tuesday morning, warning community members that smokey conditions northwest of Yakima on S.R. 12 and S.R. 410 are impacting visibility. If you plan on traveling through the area, be sure to drive with extra caution.

Level 2 Evacuations (Get Set) are in effect from Bumping River Road from north to south. Level 1 Evacuations (Get Ready) are in effect at Highway 410 from Bumping River Road to U.S. Route 12, and from U.S. 12 at Highway 410 west to Tieton Reservoir Road.

Natural land in the national forest’s Naches Ranger district is CLOSED, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The Washington DNR-managed land in the area is also temporarily CLOSED.

On September 6, crews improved control lines at Bethel Ridge while others from the southern section of the fire traveled north to prevent fire growth at the Lost Creek/Gold Creek region; closer to the Highway 410 corridor.

Fire activity resumed within the William O. Douglas Wilderness area. Spot fires near the southern perimeter were successfully extinguished while a drone operation helped detect spot fires in densely covered areas of the forest

High temperatures on September 7 have crews bracing for the possibility of increased fire activity. Additional resources have been deployed to Bumping River Road in order to prevent the fire’s spread along the northwestern edge of the Schneider Springs Fire.

