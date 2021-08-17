Schneider Springs Fire has consumed almost 10,000 acres in the last 24 hours

by Neil Fischer

Schneider Springs Fire on August 9, 2021 (Image credit: Nile-Cliffdell Fire & Rescue Dist #14, Facebook)

YAKIMA CO., Wash. — The Schneider Springs Fire burning in Yakima County burned almost 10,000 acres in the last 24 hours, according to InciWeb.

Officials gave an update to the wildfire burning 18 miles northwest of Naches Tuesday morning saying that the fire has now consumed 28,356 acres.

InciWeb reports that there are 479 firefighters battling the wildfire in rough terrain.

Officials sent out Level 3 evacuations Monday afternoon for all residents on SR 410 from Rock Creek road to Forest Road 1900.

On Monday morning, Level 3 evacuations were in place for Bumping River Road and the drainage. If you live in that area, you need to leave now. Level 2 evacuations were in place for Highway 410 from Eagle Rock north and west to Bumping River Road. If you live in this area, you need to be prepared to evacuate.

This is a developing story.

