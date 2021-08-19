Schneider Springs Fire has scorched more than 56,000 acres in Yakima County

by Neil Fischer

Schneider Springs Fire on August 9, 2021 (Image credit: Nile-Cliffdell Fire & Rescue Dist #14, Facebook)

YAKIMA CO., Wash. — The Schneider Springs Fire burning in Yakima County expanded 24,500 acres in the last 24 hours and has now burned over 56,000 acres.

Fire officials report the fire has now burned 56,422 acres.

The fire started on August 4, but has grown 40,000 acres this week.

There are at least 500 firefighters battling the blaze in Yakima County.

The Yakima Valley Emergency Management Team announced late Wednesday night that Pacific Power was shutting off all power lines on Highway 410 from the Woodshed to Little Naches Road due to extreme fire behavior.

Several Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations have been in place this week for residents near the Schneider Springs Fire.

Officials ordered Level 3 evacuations from Rock Creek Road to Little Naches Highway along Highway 410, Bumping River Road and south to Nile Road, and all land west of Nile Road off Highway 410, the Drainage, and the entire Bumping River Corridor.

Level 2 evacuations were ordered Wednesday from Highway 410 from the Wood Shed/Eagle Rock north to Rock Creek Road and from the Little Naches Road west to Bumping River Road. Level 2 evacuations mean you need to be prepared to leave.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the Yakima County Emergency Management Team, and InciWeb provides daily updates on evacuations and road closures.

