Schneider Springs Fire in Yakima County now over 30,000 acres

by Neil Fischer

Credit: Tom Engberg/EA Silver IMT

YAKIMA CO., Wash. — The Schneider Springs Fire in Yakima County that started on August 4 has burned more than 30,000 acres, according to fire officials.

The fire grew just over 3,500 acres since Tuesday morning, and has now burned 31,868 acres, according to a report.

The wildfire burning 18 miles northwest of Naches has forced several Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations.

On Tuesday, officials ordered Level 3 evacuations for all residents west of Nile Road, from Rock Creek Road to Little Naches Road along Highway 410 and the Bumping River Road and Drainage area.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office advised residents west of Nile Road to “grab your family, pets, and important documents and evacuate the area.”

Level 2 evacuations, which means be prepared to leave, have been ordered for the area along Highway 410 from Eagle Rock north to Rock Creek Road and from Little Naches Road west to Bumping River Road.

Firefighters reported that the fire was zero percent contained on Tuesday, with wind gusts fueling the fire.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Tweeted a picture of the gradual growth of the fire since it started on August 4. The “red” shows the most recent growth of the fire. Between Monday and Tuesday, the fire grew almost 10,000 acres.

This is the #ProgressionMap for the #SchneiderSpringsFire2021 🔥 It uses color coding to show how the fire grew each day. You can see that given different wind conditions, this fire has grown in several different directions. It is not representative of the current fire activity. pic.twitter.com/z5GyabSvYl — Yakima County Sheriff's Office (@YakimaSheriff) August 17, 2021

A Red Cross shelter has been set up for evacuated residents in Yakima at the Summit View Church of Christ at 100 N 72nd Avenue.

