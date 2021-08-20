NACHES, Wash. — Smoke from the Schneider Springs Fire, which has consumed 64,484 acres of natural land over the last 17 days, is seriously impacting air quality across Yakima county and the surrounding region.

Residents in Naches and Yakima must be particularly wary of poor air quality heading into the weekend, per U.S. Forest Service officials. Air Now, a government resource tracking air quality across the United States, lists the air quality near the national forest and surrounding regions as ‘Very Unhealthy,’ and even ‘Hazardous’ in some areas.

Air quality is rated ‘Unhealthy’ in all of Yakima county besides Selah, which is rated ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.’ However, that ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ rating extends all the way into Richland and parts of Kennewick.

Nighttime fire activity in Dry Ridge near Nile area on Schneider Springs Fire on August 18, 2021 (Image Credit: Carla Jaeger).

Night image of activity on the Schneider Springs Fire, August 17th, 2021 (Image Credit: EA Silver IMT/Keith Murphy).

Smoke fills the sky as fire activity increased on the Schneider Springs on Monday, August 16, 2021 (Image Credit: Carla Jaeger).



Smoke billows from Schneider Springs Fire on August 16, 2021 as seen from Goose Prairie (Image Credit: Dee & Harlan Peterson).

View of the column of smoke from Schneider Springs Fire on August 11, 2021 (Credit: Anonymous Goose Prairie resident)

Extreme fire behavior is seen on the north/northwest face of Old Scab Mountain on August 17, 2021. Credit: Tom Engberg/EA Silver IMT

Members of the Grizzly Firefighting crew from Montana work on building fire breaks and clearing debris (Image credit: EA Silver IMT/Tom Engberg).

Credit: David Snyder



Members of the Grizzly Firefighting crew from Montana work on building fire breaks on the Schneider Springs Fire (Image credit: EA Silver IMT/Tom Engberg).

Schneider Springs Fire on August 9, 2021 (Image credit: Nile-Cliffdell Fire & Rescue Dist #14, Facebook)

A woman watches the smoke column from the Schneider Springs fire on August 11, 2021 (Image Credit: Dee & Harlan Peterson via Inciweb).

Increased fire activity is observed from Goose Prairie on August 16 (Image credit: EA Silver IMT/Tom Engberg).

From Thursday to Friday, the Schneider Springs Fire expanded by 8,062 acres. Overall, there have been 432 personnel assigned to the massive wildfire that is consuming vegetation in hard-to-reach areas of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. That includes 12 hand crews, 25 engines, 11 water tenders, and five dozers.

Yesterday, teams conducted burnout operations to protect the community of Nile. They were successful in those efforts and have planned out structure protection for threatened areas—Particularly along Nile River Rd.

Crews will be on the ground assessing potential containment lines on Friday. Authorities say much of the Schneider Springs Fire is threatening the William O. Douglas Wilderness Area, which has steep and dangerous terrain which is difficult to access.

Teams on the ground reported that consistent winds on Thursday, August 19 increased the speed with which the fire spread. This forced authorities to implement Level 3 Evacuations (GO NOW) on the WA-410 corridor from Highway 12 to Bumping River Rd.

Crews are stationed along the Highway 410 corridor to protect structures from fire damage. Power was cut to the area on Thursday but has since been restored.

Level 2 Evacuations (GET SET) have been implemented for the Highway 12 corridor from WA-410 west to Tieton Reservoir Road.

On August 19, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) formally authorized the use of federal funds to help contain the Schneider Springs Fire. Under this authorization, the federal government can cover up to 75% of Washington’s firefighting cost.

While this authorization doesn’t provide grants for homes, business owners, or damage to Yakima County infrastructure, it will help cover the cost of firefighting efforts.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Forst Service is expanding fire restrictions to prohibit recreational shooting in the National Forest. Forest Supervisor Kristin Bail released a statement on the shooting restriction, which prohibits the discharge of weapons on Forest lands, roads, and trails.

“The forest is currently managing multiple fires, as are many of our partners, and we have seen firsthand how quickly they are spreading this year when certain conditions are present,” Bail said. “The current conditions and fire activity compel us to take additional measures to reduce the risk of new fires that increase risks to public and firefighter safety, communities, and resources. We appreciate your cooperation to prevent human-caused fires.”

This restriction does not pertain to individuals engaged in the legal pursuit of game with a valid hunting license.

