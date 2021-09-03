Schneider Springs Fire scorched more than 84,500 acres in one month, 10% contained

by Neil Fischer

Source: Schneider Springs Fire/InciWeb

YAKIMA CO., Wash. — Firefighters have improved containment of the Schneider Springs Fire in Yakima County that has burned more than 84,500 acres in one month.

RELATED: Schneider Springs Fire 8% contained, over 82,000 acres burned in Yakima County

According to an update Friday morning, the fire has burned 84,509 acres and is ten percent contained.

There are approximately 861 firefighters battling the wildfire.

RELATED: Schneider Springs Fire evacuations reduced as fire tops 80k acres

The fire started 18 miles northwest of Naches on August 3.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.