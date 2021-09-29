Schneider Springs Fire surpasses 50% containment after 56 days

by Dylan Carter

Schneider Springs Fire— Burning Operations on Division H (via Inciweb on 9/26/21).

NILE, Wash. — After 56 days of fire suppression efforts on the Schneider Springs Fire, crews have finally surpassed 50% containment on the 107,118-acre wildfire burning natural land in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

According to a release from crews on the ground, light rain fell intermittently overnight, which subdued fire behavior on the west edge of the Schneider Springs Fire. That helped ground crews mop up in the area while teams on the eastern and southern flanks of the fire’s perimeter continued their patrols. Teams stationed on the northern edge of the fire successfully made gains in their containment effort.

Now, the Schneider Springs Fire is considered 55% contained as they begin to roll back the number of resources assigned to firefighting efforts. Aerial support is available as needed, but has consolidated to a single base of operations at the Yakima Airport.

On Wednesday, September 29, fire crews continued to advance on their containment efforts thanks to calmer fire behavior and cool temperatures. As a result of these positive advancements, command of firefighting duties will be transferred to a regional Type 3 incident management team on Thursday evening.

No structures have been damaged or lost as a result of the Schneider Springs Fire—and crews on the ground intend to keep it that way. Overnight, teams monitored fire activity to ensure that it did not reach nearby cabin communities.

Sections of the national forest remain closed and a temporary flight restriction is in effect to protect aircraft involved in firefighting efforts. That means personal aircraft and drones are strictly prohibited over the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Additionally, campfire restrictions are in effect for lands managed by the Washington Department of Natural Resources (WADNR).

