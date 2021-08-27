Ground crews, fire managers and aviation are working closely together on this multi-day firing operation on Bethel Ridge in order to keep the fire from spreading toward homes and property (H/T Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Facebook + Inciweb).

Helicopter with Bucket flying above The Wood Shed Restaurant on Aug. 26, 2021 (via Inciweb).

Crew working on night strategic firing operations in the Little Rattlesnake/Bethel Ridge Area on Aug. 26, 2021 (Image Credit: Shannon Clark).

Aerial view of smoke that can be seen in the Little Rattlesnake Drainage on Aug. 26, 2021 (Image via Inciweb).



Aerial view of the fire in the William O. Douglas Wilderness Area on Aug. 26, 2021 (Image via Inciweb).

Smoke is just one of the many hazards wildland firefighters face. Working in these conditions is both mentally and physically challenging as visibility and air quality are very low (H/T Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Facebook + Inciweb).

Helicopters are a crucial element in supporting ground crews with firing operations by providing water drops and visual support (H/T Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Facebook + Inciweb).

Crews continue to work on nighttime firing operations in Bethel Ridge Area (H/T Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Facebook + Inciweb).



A helicopter drops buckets of water onto hotspots from the Schneider Springs Fire on August 23, 2021 (Image credit: Schneider Springs Fire, Facebook).

Firefighter working near the Bumping River on Schneider Springs Fire on August 23, 2021 (via Inciweb).

Nighttime fire activity in Dry Ridge near Nile area on Schneider Springs Fire on August 18, 2021 (Image Credit: Carla Jaeger).

Night image of activity on the Schneider Springs Fire, August 17th, 2021 (Image Credit: EA Silver IMT/Keith Murphy).

Smoke fills the sky as fire activity increased on the Schneider Springs on Monday, August 16, 2021 (Image Credit: Carla Jaeger).

Firefighters working to cool down a smoking stump hole on August 23, 2021 (via Inciweb).

Credit: Emily Goodell, KAPP-KVEW

Smoke billows from Schneider Springs Fire on August 16, 2021 as seen from Goose Prairie (Image Credit: Dee & Harlan Peterson).



Increased fire activity is observed from Goose Prairie on August 16 (Image credit: EA Silver IMT/Tom Engberg).

Extreme fire behavior is seen on the north/northwest face of Old Scab Mountain on August 17, 2021. Credit: Tom Engberg/EA Silver IMT

View of the column of smoke from Schneider Springs Fire on August 11, 2021 (Credit: Anonymous Goose Prairie resident)

A woman watches the smoke column from the Schneider Springs fire on August 11, 2021 (Image Credit: Dee & Harlan Peterson via Inciweb).

Members of the Grizzly Firefighting crew from Montana work on building fire breaks and clearing debris (Image credit: EA Silver IMT/Tom Engberg).



Members of the Grizzly Firefighting crew from Montana work on building fire breaks on the Schneider Springs Fire (Image credit: EA Silver IMT/Tom Engberg).

Credit: David Snyder

Schneider Springs Fire on August 9, 2021 (Image credit: Nile-Cliffdell Fire & Rescue Dist #14, Facebook)

NILE, Wash. — The Schneider Springs Fire, an extensive wildfire burning a remote section of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, has surpassed 75,000 acres in roughly 23 days of activity. Located 18 miles northwest of Naches, this wildfire is burning through vegetation near the border of Yakima and Kittitas Counties.

According to information from the U.S. Forest Service and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the fire increased by 3,148 acres heading into Friday. It now spans 75,055 acres of natural land. However, extended efforts from teams on the ground have increased the fire containment to 8%.

Schneider Springs Fire Evacuations and Developments:

Fire activity spread across the Little Rattlesnake Creek. In response, aerial resources have been deployed to cool hotspots and prevent further spread. Meanwhile, ground crews started fires along the southeast section of Bethel Ridge to prevent the spread of smoke toward critical infrastructure near Naches. Please be advised that there has been noteworthy fire growth towards Rimrock Lake and Highway 410 as well.

Level 3 Evacuations (GO NOW) remain in effect for Bumping River Road from North to South. Level 2 Evacuations (Get Set) are active for Highway 410 from Bumping River Rd to U.S. Route 12. Level 1 Evacuations (Get Ready) are set from U.S. 12 at Highway 410 to Tieton Reservoir Road.

Closures remain in effect for Forest Service lands throughout the region. Recreational activities are prohibited along Highway 12, Clear Lake, and Rimrock Lake. Watercraft won’t be allowed on either lake. All forest service roads, trails, and land are currently closed in the region. Refer to the map above for more specific details.

The Pacific Crest Trail, Highway 12, and Highway 410 are open. Please keep in mind that the highways are open for travel—not recreation.

A total of 670 firefighting personnel have been tasked with combatting the spread of this fire. That includes firefighters from across the Northwest and beyond backed by the recent approval of FEMA funding, which provided a boost to firefighting efforts.

Teams have been positioned on the north and south ends of the fire to secure a perimeter, observe fire growth, and secure the recently burned fire perimeter along Bethel Ridge.

