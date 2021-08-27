Schneider Springs Fire surpasses 75k acres; reaches 8% containment

NILE, Wash. — The Schneider Springs Fire, an extensive wildfire burning a remote section of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, has surpassed 75,000 acres in roughly 23 days of activity. Located 18 miles northwest of Naches, this wildfire is burning through vegetation near the border of Yakima and Kittitas Counties.

According to information from the U.S. Forest Service and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the fire increased by 3,148 acres heading into Friday. It now spans 75,055 acres of natural land. However, extended efforts from teams on the ground have increased the fire containment to 8%.

Schneider Springs Fire

Schneider Springs Fire public information map for August 27, 2021 (H/T Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Facebook + Inciweb).

Schneider Springs Fire Evacuations and Developments:

Fire activity spread across the Little Rattlesnake Creek. In response, aerial resources have been deployed to cool hotspots and prevent further spread. Meanwhile, ground crews started fires along the southeast section of Bethel Ridge to prevent the spread of smoke toward critical infrastructure near Naches. Please be advised that there has been noteworthy fire growth towards Rimrock Lake and Highway 410 as well.

Level 3 Evacuations (GO NOW) remain in effect for Bumping River Road from North to South. Level 2 Evacuations (Get Set) are active for Highway 410 from Bumping River Rd to U.S. Route 12. Level 1 Evacuations (Get Ready) are set from U.S. 12 at Highway 410 to Tieton Reservoir Road.

Closures remain in effect for Forest Service lands throughout the region. Recreational activities are prohibited along Highway 12, Clear Lake, and Rimrock Lake. Watercraft won’t be allowed on either lake. All forest service roads, trails, and land are currently closed in the region. Refer to the map above for more specific details.

The Pacific Crest Trail, Highway 12, and Highway 410 are open. Please keep in mind that the highways are open for travel—not recreation.

A total of 670 firefighting personnel have been tasked with combatting the spread of this fire. That includes firefighters from across the Northwest and beyond backed by the recent approval of FEMA funding, which provided a boost to firefighting efforts.

Teams have been positioned on the north and south ends of the fire to secure a perimeter, observe fire growth, and secure the recently burned fire perimeter along Bethel Ridge.

