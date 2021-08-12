Schneider Springs Fire triggers Level 3 Evacuations for Bumping River

NILE, Wash. — Level 3 Evacuations have been issued for Bumping Lake Rd. and the entire Bumping Lake corridor as the Schneider Springs Fire, which is zero percent contained as of Thursday morning, grows to 7,150 acres.

The evacuations were issued as of 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 12. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office posted the following message on its Facebook page on Thursday afternoon:

Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation for Bumping River Rd, the drainage, and the entire Bumping River corridor. This means if you live in the area that you need to evacuate as soon as possible.

The U.S. Forest Service has created a new online map that outlines the perimeter of the Schneider Springs Fire. It’s being updated periodically with new information on closures in the region. Above is a screenshot of the map from Thursday afternoon. You can visit the map yourself by clicking here.

On Thursday morning, a team from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest’s Naches Ranger District updated the status of the fire. Authorities say that the southern edge of the fire was impacted by heavy smoke, leading to an increase in fire activity. Since the fire is located within steep, rugged terrain, crews have had a difficult time reaching and containing the fire.

Even so, dozers are working on early contingency lines with aircraft prepared to assist after conditions improve. As of this morning, a total of 197 personnel have been deployed to assist with fire control efforts. That includes 10 engines, four water tenders, four dozers, and three hand crews.

On Wednesday evening, a community meeting was held at Nile-Cliffdell Fire District No. 14 to provide additional details on Schneider Springs Fire containment and their plans moving forward. If you’re interested in hearing more from that meeting, you can watch it above.

The Schneider Springs Fire was caused by a passing thunderstorm over the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Lightning ignited dry brush and vegetation during one of the hottest summers in recent memory for the Pacific/Inland Northwest.

Travelers on Highways 12 and 410 are urged to express caution while driving through the area due to increased traffic.

