Schneider Springs Fire ‘zero percent’ contained

Firefighters struggle with rough terrain, limited air resources and bad weather

by Emily Goodell

NACHES, Wash. — The Schneider Springs Fire burning northwest of Naches is still “zero percent” contained and estimates show it could be early October before the fire is fully contained.

More than 470 fire personnel are battling the wildfire, which had burned through more than 28,000 acres as of Tuesday. Fire officials said they’re facing several challenges preventing firefighters from getting close enough to the fire to make significant progress on containment.

“The fire has been pretty extreme and there’s a lot of areas where it’s just not safe to put firefighters in,” said Tom Engberg, a public information officer for the Schneider Springs Fire.

That’s why firefighters are focusing on defense instead, ensuring nearby homes and structures are as protected as they can be from the fire and that residents are ready to evacuate if needed.

Engberg said the fire is burning through a heavily forested area, with steep slopes and rough terrain that make it difficult for firefighters to access the area on foot or by vehicle.

If firefighters on the ground can’t get close enough, oftentimes, aircraft can — but only if they’re available for use and the weather conditions are suitable for flying. Engberg said there’s currently only one helicopter assigned to this fire.

“Yesterday, we couldn’t get any resources in because of the smoke,” Engberg said. “We couldn’t have anything fly into the smoke column.”

Engberg said while they’ve put in a request for additional aircraft, firefighting resources are stretched thin across the Northwest.

“There are other fires that are higher priority that have started up in the last couple of days, so they were actually redirected to those fires before us,” Engberg said.

Heavy winds are increasing fire behavior and making it more unpredictable. Engberg said the winds are also blowing from the north and northwest, which is pushing more wildfire smoke into the Yakima Valley.

“For the foreseeable future, we’re going to have bad or poor air quality,” Engberg said.

Level 3 “Go Now!” evacuations have been issued for all residents west of Nile Road, from Rock Creek Road to Little Naches Road along Highway 410 and the Bumping River Road and drainage area.

The area along Highway 410 from Eagle Rock north to Rock Creek Road and from Little Naches Road west to Bumping River Road are under a Level 2 “Be Set!” evacuation notice. The latest information about evacuations can be found on the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management page on Facebook.

The American Red Cross has set up an emergency evacuation center at Summit View Church of Christ, 100 N. 72nd Ave. in Yakima. Anyone needing shelter can call 509-929-4230 for more information.

