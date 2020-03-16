School closures for Monday, March 16
Tri-Cities-area School Districts (1)
• Richland Sch. Dist. – All schools closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 24. Visit www.rsd.edu to read a message from district leaders and detailed updates. Posted: Sun. 15th, 11:57 AM
• Kiona-Benton City: Closed
Yakima-area School Districts (9)
• East Valley Sch. Dist. – Closed, staff report. Due to the Coronavirus, East Valley School District will be closes tomorrow, Monday, March 17th through April 24th. Posted: Sun. 15th, 09:18 PM
• Grandview Sch. Dist. – Closed, staff report Posted: Sun. 15th, 09:08 PM
• Granger Sch. Dist. – Closed Posted: Sun. 15th, 08:55 PM
• Mabton Sch. Dist. – Mabton Schools are CLOSED MONDAY, March 17 through Friday, April 24. Visit www.MSD120.org to get updated information. UPDATE Posted: Sun. 15th, 08:53 PM
• Union Gap Sch. Dist. – Closed Posted: Mon. 16th, 05:51 AM
• Mt Adams Sch. Dist. – Schools closed, district offices open. No school for staff or students
Essential staff to report – custodians, grounds/maintenance, clerical, admin office and building administrators. UPDATE Posted: Sun. 15th, 09:04 PM
• Wapato Sch. Dist. – Closed. Wapato Public Schools will be closed on Monday, March 16, 2020. All administrators and 260 day employees please report to work tomorrow, March 16th. Posted: Sun. 15th, 08:50 PM
• West Valley Sch. Dist. – Closed. Closed in light of Governor’s updated restrictions this evening Posted: Sun. 15th, 08:39 PM
• Yakima Sch. Dist. – Closed. EMERGENCY CLOSURE UPDATE FROM THE YAKIMA SCHOOL DISTRICT
To enforce social distancing due to COVID-19, the Yakima School District is now closed to students from Monday, March 16 through at least Friday, April 24, 2020.
Student Medication: If your student has medicine at school, a member of our health services team will be contacting you.
Food Services: Beginning on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Grab and Go food will be available on weekdays in the parking lots at all YSD schools between the hours of 10:30 am and 12:30 pm for youth ages 1-18. Each sack of food will contain one lunch and one breakfast per day. Your child must be present to receive food.
YSD Employees Work Status: Your supervisor will contact you if you are to report to work. Some staff are essential and will be asked to report; some will have job assignments and professional development that can be accomplished via telecommuting.
At this time, Child Care Begins Monday, March 23 for first responders and health care providers:
If you are a first responder or health care provider and have children in the Yakima School District, please email a copy of your work credentials to responderschildcare@yakimaschools.org to advise us of your need for care. More information will be sent to you at that time.
Extending Learning: At this time, YSD cannot provide formal extended learning opportunities equitably to all students. Beginning soon we will maintain a list of learning activities on our website. Posted: Sun. 15th, 05:22 PM
• Zillah School District – Closed. All schools in the Zillah School District will be closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 24. UPDATE Posted: Sun. 15th, 08:44 PM
Private Schools (1)
• Riverside Christian School – Classes canceled, No kindergarten or preschool. Staff report at 8:30. Posted: Sun. 15th, 10:29 PM
Organizations (1)
• Benton Franklin Head Start – Benton Franklin Head Start will be cancelling Early Head Start home visits and socializations, part day and full day Head Start and ECEAP classes beginning March 16 through April 24th. Next week we will be providing more information to families about learning activities and food resources during our closure. Posted: Sun. 15th, 03:40 PM