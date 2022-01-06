School Closures and Delays: Thursday, January 6th

School Closures And Delays

SCHOOL CLOSURES & DELAYS: Thursday, January 6

(Updated Throughout the Day)

BENTON COUNTY

 

FRANKLIN COUNTY

 

WALLA WALLA COUNTY 

 

YAKIMA COUNTY

 

UMATILLA COUNTY

 

UNION COUNTY

 

KITTITAS COUNTY

  • Ellensburg School District is on a 2-hour delay.
  • EPIC / Seedlings’s Kittitas Seedlings Head Start is on a 2-hour delay.

 

COLUMBIA GORGE

  • Goldendale School District is closed.

 

MORROW COUNTY

  • Ione School District is on a 3-hour delay
  • Morrow County School District is on a 3-hour delay.

