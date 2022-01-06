School Closures and Delays: Thursday, January 6th

by Amanda Mason

(Updated Throughout the Day)

BENTON COUNTY

Liberty Christian School is closed.

St. Joseph’s School Kennewick is closed.

Bethlehem Lutheran School is closed.

Benton Franklin Head Start all classes and visits are cancelled.

Christ the King Parish School is closed, no preschool.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

WALLA WALLA COUNTY

Touchet School District is on a 2-hour delay. (Updates at 7 a.m.)

Columbia School District is on a 2-hour delay. (Updates at 7 a.m.)

Prescott School District is on a 2-hour delay. (Updates at 7 a.m.)

YAKIMA COUNTY

Christian Worship Center Academy is closed.

UMATILLA COUNTY

UNION COUNTY

La Grande School District is closed.

KITTITAS COUNTY

Ellensburg School District is on a 2-hour delay.

EPIC / Seedlings’s Kittitas Seedlings Head Start is on a 2-hour delay.

COLUMBIA GORGE

Goldendale School District is closed.

MORROW COUNTY

Ione School District is on a 3-hour delay

Ione School District is on a 3-hour delay

Morrow County School District is on a 3-hour delay.

