School Closures and Delays: Thursday, January 6th
(Updated Throughout the Day)
BENTON COUNTY
- Kennewick School District is closed.
- Richland School District is closed.
- Prosser School District is closed.
- Finley School District is closed.
- Kiona-Benton City School District is closed.
- Paterson School District is on a 3-hour delay, no preschool.
- Liberty Christian School is closed.
- St. Joseph’s School Kennewick is closed.
- Bethlehem Lutheran School is closed.
- Benton Franklin Head Start all classes and visits are cancelled.
- Christ the King Parish School is closed, no preschool.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
- Pasco School District is closed.
- Kingspoint Christian School is closed.
- Kahlotus School District is on a 2-hour delay, no preschool.
- North Franklin School District is on a 2-hour delay.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY
- Touchet School District is on a 2-hour delay. (Updates at 7 a.m.)
- Columbia School District is on a 2-hour delay. (Updates at 7 a.m.)
- Prescott School District is on a 2-hour delay. (Updates at 7 a.m.)
YAKIMA COUNTY
- Granger School District is closed.
- Sunnyside School District is closed.
- Zillah School District is closed.
- Grandview School District is closed.
- Wapato School District is closed. (Normal Day for Wapato Online Academy Students)
- Toppenish School District is closed for in-person instruction, transition to remote learning.
- Mabton School District is closed.
- Mt. Adams School District is closed.
- Christian Worship Center Academy is closed.
UMATILLA COUNTY
- Hermiston School District is on a 2-hour delay.
- Helix School District is closed.
- Umatilla School District – 3-hour delay.
UNION COUNTY
- La Grande School District is closed.
KITTITAS COUNTY
- Ellensburg School District is on a 2-hour delay.
- EPIC / Seedlings’s Kittitas Seedlings Head Start is on a 2-hour delay.
COLUMBIA GORGE
- Goldendale School District is closed.
MORROW COUNTY
- Ione School District is on a 3-hour delay
- Morrow County School District is on a 3-hour delay.
