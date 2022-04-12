School Closures and Delays: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

by Amanda Mason

Here is a list of school closures and delays due to inclement weather.

Ione School District — 3-Hour Delay

Morrow County School District — Heppner Schools: Closed All Day (Updated 8:00 a.m. from previous 3-Hour Delay) (Schools in Boardman and Irrigon are on REGULAR SCHEDULE today)



We will continue to keep you updated with an changes.

READ: TRAFFIC ALERT: Parts of U.S. 395 and I-84 remains closed due to unsafe weather conditions

