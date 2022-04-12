School Closures and Delays: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Here is a list of school closures and delays due to inclement weather.

  • Ione School District — 3-Hour Delay
  • Morrow County School District — Heppner Schools: Closed All Day (Updated 8:00 a.m. from previous 3-Hour Delay)
    • (Schools in Boardman and Irrigon are on REGULAR SCHEDULE today)

We will continue to keep you updated with an changes.

