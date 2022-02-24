School Closures & Delays: February 24, 2022

SCHOOL CLOSURES & DELAYS: FEBRUARY 24, 2022

  • Prosser School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
  • Patterson School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool,
  • Wahluke School District #73 is on a 2-hour delay.
  • Liberty Christian School is on a 2-hour delay.

