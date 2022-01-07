School Closures & Delays: Friday, January 7

by Neil Fischer

SCHOOL CLOSURES & DELAYS: Friday, January 7

KITTITAS COUNTY

BENTON COUNTY

Prosser School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.

Kiona-Benton School District is on a 2-hour delay.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

North Franklin School District is on a 2-hour delay.

YAKIMA COUNTY

WALLA WALLA COUNTY

Columbia School District is on a 2-hour delay.

