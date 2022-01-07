School Closures & Delays: Friday, January 7
KITTITAS COUNTY
- Ellensburg School District is closed.
- Central Washington University is closed.
BENTON COUNTY
- Prosser School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
- Kiona-Benton School District is on a 2-hour delay.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
- North Franklin School District is on a 2-hour delay.
YAKIMA COUNTY
- Yakima School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
- Selah School District is on a 2-hour delay.
- Grandview School District is on a 2-hour delay.
- Union Gap School District is on a 2-hour delay.
- Mabton School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
- Zillah School District is on a 2-hour delay.
- Mt. Adams School District is closed.
- West Valley School District is closed.
- East Valley School District is on a 2-hour delay.
- Sunnyside School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
- Highland School District is closed.
- Granger School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY
- Columbia School District is on a 2-hour delay.
