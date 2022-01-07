School Closures & Delays: Friday, January 7

Neil Fischer,
Posted:
Updated:
by Neil Fischer
School Closures And Delays

SCHOOL CLOSURES & DELAYS: Friday, January 7

KITTITAS COUNTY

BENTON COUNTY

FRANKLIN COUNTY

YAKIMA COUNTY

WALLA WALLA COUNTY

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a Typo // Send us a News Tip