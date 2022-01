School Closures & Delays: Monday, January 3

by Neil Fischer

SCHOOL CLOSURES & DELAYS: Monday, January 3

Yakima County

Yakima School District is closed.

Zillah School District is closed.

Toppenish School District is closed.

Grandview School District is closed.

Union Gap School District is closed.

Selah School District is closed.

East Valley School District is closed.

Mabton School District is closed.

Sunnyside School District is closed.

Naches Valley School District is closed.

Highland School District is closed.

Wapato School District is closed. It is a regular school day for online students.

West Chestnut Academy is closed.

Granger School District is closed.

Mt. Adams School District is closed.

West Valley School District is closed.

Walla Walla County

Waitsburg School District is closed.

Prescott School District is closed.

College Place School District is on a 2-hour delay.

Dixie School District is on a 2-hour delay.

Touchet School District is on a 2-hour delay.

Umatilla County

Milton-Freewater School District is closed.

Pilot Rock School District is closed.

Athena-Weston School District is closed.

Helix School District is closed.

Pendleton School District is closed.

Blue Mountain Community College is closed. (This includes all locations)

Union County

Imbler School District is closed.

Cove School District is closed.

Elgin School District is closed.

La Grande School District is closed.

North Powder School District is closed.

Union School District is closed.

Columbia County

Starbuck School District is closed.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.