School Closures & Delays: Tuesday, January 4

YAKIMA COUNTY

  • Yakima School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
  • Selah School District is on a 2-hour delay.
  • Sunnyside School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool or kindergarten.
  • Union Gap School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
  • Toppenish School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
  • Grandview School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
  • Wapato School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
  • Granger School District is on a 2-hour delay.
  • West Valley School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
  • Zillah School District is on a 2-hour delay.
  • Mabton School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
  • Kingspoint Christian School is on a 2-hour delay.

UMATILLA COUNTY

  • Pendleton School District is closed.
  • Hermiston School District is on a 2-hour delay.
  • Umatilla School District is closed.
  • Milton-Freewater Unified School District is on a 2-hour delay.
  • Helix School District is closed.
  • North Powder School District is on a 2-hour delay.
  • Imbler School District is on a 2-hour delay.
  • Athena-Weston School District is on a 2-hour delay.
  • Blue Mountain Community College is delayed. All classes before 11 a.m. are cancelled.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

  • Pasco School District is on a 2-hour delay. No morning preschool, AM Tri-Tech, zero-hour classes and morning Parent Education Center Classes.

BENTON COUNTY

  • Prosser School District is on a 2-hour delay.
  • Paterson School District is on a 2-hour delay. There is no preschool.
  • Calvary Christian School is on a 2-hour delay.

WALLA WALLA COUNTY

  • Prescott School District is on a 2-hour delay.
  • Columbia School District is on a 2-hour delay.
  • Dixie School District is on a 2-hour delay.
  • Waitsburg School District is on a 2-hour delay.

KLICKITAT COUNTY

  • Goldendale School District is on a 2-hour delay.

MORROW COUNTY

  • Morrow County School District is on a 3-hour delay and on snow routes.

 

