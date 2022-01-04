School Closures & Delays: Tuesday, January 4

by Neil Fischer

YAKIMA COUNTY

Yakima School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.

Selah School District is on a 2-hour delay.

Sunnyside School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool or kindergarten.

Union Gap School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.

Toppenish School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.

Grandview School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.

Wapato School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.

Granger School District is on a 2-hour delay.

West Valley School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.

Zillah School District is on a 2-hour delay.

Mabton School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.

Kingspoint Christian School is on a 2-hour delay.

UMATILLA COUNTY

Pendleton School District is closed.

Hermiston School District is on a 2-hour delay.

Umatilla School District is closed.

Milton-Freewater Unified School District is on a 2-hour delay.

Helix School District is closed.

North Powder School District is on a 2-hour delay.

Imbler School District is on a 2-hour delay.

Athena-Weston School District is on a 2-hour delay.

Blue Mountain Community College is delayed. All classes before 11 a.m. are cancelled.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Pasco School District is on a 2-hour delay. No morning preschool, AM Tri-Tech, zero-hour classes and morning Parent Education Center Classes.

BENTON COUNTY

Prosser School District is on a 2-hour delay.

Paterson School District is on a 2-hour delay. There is no preschool.

Calvary Christian School is on a 2-hour delay.

WALLA WALLA COUNTY

Prescott School District is on a 2-hour delay.

Columbia School District is on a 2-hour delay.

Dixie School District is on a 2-hour delay.

Waitsburg School District is on a 2-hour delay.

KLICKITAT COUNTY

Goldendale School District is on a 2-hour delay.

MORROW COUNTY

Morrow County School District is on a 3-hour delay and on snow routes.

