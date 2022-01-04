School Closures & Delays: Tuesday, January 4
YAKIMA COUNTY
- Yakima School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
- Selah School District is on a 2-hour delay.
- Sunnyside School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool or kindergarten.
- Union Gap School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
- Toppenish School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
- Grandview School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
- Wapato School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
- Granger School District is on a 2-hour delay.
- West Valley School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
- Zillah School District is on a 2-hour delay.
- Mabton School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
- Kingspoint Christian School is on a 2-hour delay.
UMATILLA COUNTY
- Pendleton School District is closed.
- Hermiston School District is on a 2-hour delay.
- Umatilla School District is closed.
- Milton-Freewater Unified School District is on a 2-hour delay.
- Helix School District is closed.
- North Powder School District is on a 2-hour delay.
- Imbler School District is on a 2-hour delay.
- Athena-Weston School District is on a 2-hour delay.
- Blue Mountain Community College is delayed. All classes before 11 a.m. are cancelled.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
- Pasco School District is on a 2-hour delay. No morning preschool, AM Tri-Tech, zero-hour classes and morning Parent Education Center Classes.
BENTON COUNTY
- Prosser School District is on a 2-hour delay.
- Paterson School District is on a 2-hour delay. There is no preschool.
- Calvary Christian School is on a 2-hour delay.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY
- Prescott School District is on a 2-hour delay.
- Columbia School District is on a 2-hour delay.
- Dixie School District is on a 2-hour delay.
- Waitsburg School District is on a 2-hour delay.
KLICKITAT COUNTY
- Goldendale School District is on a 2-hour delay.
MORROW COUNTY
- Morrow County School District is on a 3-hour delay and on snow routes.
