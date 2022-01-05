School Closures & Delays: Wednesday, January 5
BENTON COUNTY
- Kennewick School District is on a 2-hour delay.
- Richland School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
- Liberty Christian School is on a 2-hour delay.
- Christ the King School is on a 2-hour delay.
- Finley School District is on a 2-hour delay.
- Kiona-Benton City School District is on a 2-hour delay.
- St. Joseph’s School is on a 2-hour delay.
- Bethlehem Lutheran School is on a 2-hour delay.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
- Pasco School District is closed.
- Kingspoint Christian School is closed.
- North Franklin School District is closed.
- Kahlotus School District is on a 2-hour delay.
YAKIMA COUNTY
- Mt. Adams School District is on a 2-hour delay.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY
- Touchet School District is closed.
- Columbia School District is on a 2-hour delay.
- Dixie School District is on a 2-hour delay.
- Prescott School District is closed.
- Waitsburg School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
UMATILLA COUNTY
- Helix School District is closed.
- Athena-Weston School District is on a 2-hour delay.
- Milton-Freewater Unified School District is on a 2-hour delay.
- Pendleton School District is on a 2-hour delay.
UNION COUNTY
- La Grande School District is on a 2-hour delay.
- Imbler School District is on a 2-hour delay.
- North Powder School District is on a 2-hour delay.
