School Closures & Delays: Wednesday, January 5

by Neil Fischer

SCHOOL CLOSURES & DELAYS: Wednesday, January 5

BENTON COUNTY

FRANKLIN COUNTY

YAKIMA COUNTY

Mt. Adams School District is on a 2-hour delay.

WALLA WALLA COUNTY

UMATILLA COUNTY

UNION COUNTY

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.